NATOS RUTTE: WE HAVE TO KEEP OUR SKY SAFE AFTER AIRSPACE INCIDENTS

News World NATO's Rutte: 'We have to keep our sky safe' after airspace incidents

"We have to keep our sky safe," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday, speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting with EU commissioners.

DPA WORLD Published September 30,2025 Subscribe

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday called for further efforts to better protect the airspace of allies after a series of airspace violations and drone sightings.



"We have seen over the last couple of weeks what happened with the drones in Poland, the MiG-31s (fighter jets) in Estonia, but also what is happening now in Denmark," Rutte said.



Earlier in September, three Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace after a large number of Russian drones penetrated Polish airspace. Repeated drone sightings in Denmark heavily disrupted Danish air traffic.



"In Denmark, we are still assessing what is behind it, but when it comes to Poland and Estonia, it's clear that it's the Russians. Still, we are assessing whether it is intentional or not. But even if it is not intentional, it is reckless and it is unacceptable."



Rutte endorsed the idea of building a so-called drone wall to better protect European airspace, calling it "timely and necessary."



"We cannot spend millions of euros or dollars on missiles to take out the drones, which are only costing a couple of thousand dollars," Rutte said.



The initiative, promoted by von der Leyen, is likely to be discussed by European Union leaders set to meet on Wednesday in Copenhagen.



Von der Leyen pledged "immediate actions to create the drone wall."



"Europe must deliver a strong and united response to Russia's drone incursions at our borders," she said.























