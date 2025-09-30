NASA gets final signal from deep space, 350m km away

In December 2024, Psyche set a record by transmitting an infrared laser message to Earth from 494 million km away. This distance is more than twice the average distance between Earth and Mars and 1,285 times the distance to the Moon.

A total of 13.6 terabytes of data were transferred during the experiments. One of the most remarkable moments involved the transmission of an ultra-high-definition video to Earth at a speed of 267 megabits per second from a distance of 30.5 million km.

CRITICAL STEP FOR MARS MISSIONS

NASA officials emphasized the immense importance of laser communication technology for future Mars missions. Sean Duffy, Acting Administrator of the U.S. Space Agency, stated, "This technology will enable high-resolution video streaming and rapid data transmission from the surface of Mars. We are preparing for the golden age of discovery."

Compared to radio signals, laser communication provides much faster data transfer. However, because the beam is so highly focused, it must be aimed perfectly at the target. Additionally, the signal weakens as the distance increases, and atmospheric conditions can complicate communication. NASA suggests that relay satellites in space could be used for data transfer in the future.

ASTEROID ENCOUNTER IN 2029

Psyche will now conclude its laser tests and continue its journey using standard radio communication. The spacecraft is en route to meet the Psyche asteroid in 2029.

The results of NASA's tests demonstrate that communication on future Mars missions could be conducted at home internet speeds, achieving high data capacity in deep space.