EUROPEAN LEADERS VOICE SUPPORT FOR TRUMPS GAZA PEACE PLAN

Several European leaders on Tuesday welcomed and voiced their support for US President Donald Trump's new plan announced Monday to end the Gaza war.

"Welcome President Donald Trump's commitment to end the war in Gaza. Encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity. The EU stands ready to contribute," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said through the US social media company X.

She noted that a two-state solution remains the "only viable path" to a "just and lasting peace" in the Middle East, stressing that hostilities must end with the immediate provision of humanitarian relief to Gazans and the release of all hostages.

"President Trump's Gaza plan is an opportunity for lasting peace. It offers the best immediate chance to end the war. The EU is ready to help it succeed," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also noted.

European Council President Antonio Costa also welcomed Trump's initiative, urging all parties to give peace a "genuine chance."

"I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. (The Palestinian group) Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan. These elements must pave the way for in-depth discussions with all relevant partners to build a lasting peace in the region," French President Emmanuel Macron also said on X, expressing readiness to contribute.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the US initiative is "profoundly welcome," vowing to continue building consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire.

"I welcome the peace plan for Gaza presented by President Trump. It is the best chance for an end to the war since October 7, 2023. Good that Israel supports the plan," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also said on X.

He also stressed that Germany is "ready" to contribute to the implementation of the plan.

"All parties must now engage in bringing this war to an end and start building a better, secure future for the people of Palestine, Israel and the whole region," Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry also welcomed the plan, vowing support to any initiative "rooted in international law, ensuring the protection of civilians and the release of all hostages, guaranteeing humanitarian access and laying the foundations for a durable peace based on the two-State solution."

"The proposal presented today by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, could represent a turning point in this process, allowing for a permanent cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all hostages, and full and safe humanitarian access for the civilian population," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

She also expressed Italy's readiness to do its part and described the initiative as an "ambitious project for the stabilization, reconstruction, and development of the Gaza Strip, with the full involvement of regional partners."

"Spain welcomes the peace proposal for Gaza promoted by the United States. We must put an end to so much suffering. It is time for the violence to cease, for the immediate release of all the hostages to take place, and for humanitarian aid to be provided to the civilian population. The two-State solution, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security, is the only possible one," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also said on X.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Trump's plan "must" be a "serious step" toward the two-state solution.

"I welcome the plan for Gaza presented by President Trump. It presents options that could lead to what is needed: a ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, the release of hostages, and the reconstruction of Gaza with a political horizon towards the two states solution. This is what Belgium has been pushing for and this is what Belgium is ready to encourage," Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot also noted.

On Monday, the US president announced a 20-point plan to end Israel's war on the besieged Gaza Strip during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, complete disarmament of Hamas, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.





