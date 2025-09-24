Zelensky urges against easing of sanctions on Russia until war, occupation end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on the international community to maintain and strengthen sanctions on Russia, stressing that there must be no easing or lifting of restrictions as long as "Moscow's occupation" continues.

Speaking at the 5th Crimean Platform Summit, held for the first time on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky said Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 had paved the way for further "aggression."

"This summit, with over 60 participants, demonstrates global unity against occupation. Russia broke one of the basic rules of normal life among nations by illegally annexing our Ukrainian Crimea. There must be no normalization of Russia's war ... and there must be no forgiveness for what Russia has done," Zelensky said.

He thanked countries that continue to uphold sanctions, emphasizing the need for coordination with partners to prevent Crimea from being turned into a massive Russian military base.

Zelensky highlighted the plight of Crimean Tatars and other communities facing repression under Russian rule, noting that some prisoners have been detained since 2014. "Do not let war become part of the norm. Russia very much wants to make war the new normal, and this is exactly what we must resist," he said.

The Ukrainian leader underscored Kyiv's ongoing military pressure, including drone strikes and logistical disruptions, which he said are creating "serious difficulties" for Russia's "war machine." He reiterated that only Russia bears responsibility for the conflict and must be held accountable.

The Crimea Platform is a diplomatic summit initiated by Zelensky that is intended to be an international coordination mechanism to draw global attention to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The first summit was held on Aug. 23, 2021, while the last edition of the event took place in September 2024.























