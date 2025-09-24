Türkiye’s renewable energy share surpasses 60%, Erdoğan says at UN Climate Summit

Türkiye has increased the share of renewable energy in total installed capacity to over 60% as of this year, the Turkish president said on Wednesday.

"While increasing the share of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, we are expanding low carbon technologies in industry. As of this year, we have raised the share of renewable energy within the total installed capacity up to more than 60%," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the UN Climate Summit in New York.

The president highlighted efforts to strengthen infrastructure, including electric vehicle production and railway investments. "In line with our net zero emissions target for 2053, we will continue to transform key sectors," he added.

Erdoğan detailed Türkiye's ongoing initiatives, including plans to establish an emissions trading system, implement a green finance strategy, and create a national green taxonomy.

He said the country's climate policy is built on seven pillars: energy, industry, buildings, transportation, waste, agriculture, and forestry.

"Through the policies to be implemented in the economy, we aim to achieve an emission reduction of 466 million tons by 2035 and to lower our emissions down to 643 million tons," Erdoğan said.

He expressed hope that Türkiye could host the COP31 summit in 2026.



















