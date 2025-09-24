Uruguay calls for immediate halt to Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

Uruguay's president called Tuesday for an immediate halt to Israel's attacks against Palestinians, stressing his country's longstanding support for a two-state solution.

"Since 1948, Uruguay has maintained a consistent and steadfast position in line with the principles of self-determination and peaceful coexistence," said Yamandu Orsi, speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"In this regard, Uruguay has always maintained the position of two states, two peoples," he added.

The president said his government takes seriously reports produced by the international community concerning the Palestinian territories and supports the implementation of the recommendations made by the UN.

"At the same time, we urge the immediate suspension of military operations, and end to the killing of innocent civilians, and we request the release of the hostages," he added.

Orsi also highlighted global inequalities, pointing to the widening gap between those "who have the most and those who suffer the most."





