Israeli army kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.



The ministry identified the victim as 24-year-old Ahmed Jihad Brahamah, who was killed in the town of Anza, south of Jenin.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams had earlier treated a young man in critical condition after being shot in the chest by Israeli gunfire in the same area.

Residents said troops stormed the town at dawn, searching homes, interrogating people, and detaining several Palestinians before withdrawing.



The killing came amid a wave of Israeli raids across the West Bank. Local sources said the army mounted a large-scale operation in Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, and also carried out arrests in the city of al-Bireh.

Additional raids targeted the towns of az-Zawiya and Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit province, along with Sa'ir, Yatta and Halhul in Hebron.



Since October 2023, at least 1,044 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





