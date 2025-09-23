Missing Colombian musicians found dead in Central Mexico

Authorities in the State of Mexico confirmed Monday that the bodies of two Colombian musicians were found in a vacant lot in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City.

Sanchez Salazar, also known as B-King, and DJ Herrera, better known as Regio Clown, had been reported missing since Sept. 16, after going to a gym in Polanco, a well-known neighborhood in Mexico City.

Authorities confirmed that the bodies discovered Sept. 17 in a vacant lot are the musicians, after relatives confirmed the identities.

Investigators reported that the bodies showed signs of violence. Authorities have opened a homicide investigation into the deaths.

The disappearance of the musicians drew international attention when Colombian President Gustavo Petro used social media to ask the Mexican government to help locate the missing Colombian nationals.

Petro attributed violence across Latin America and Mexico, which often results in the murders and disappearances of young people, to drug consumption in the US and its "decadent society."

Petro mourned the murders of Sanchez and Herrera, blaming failed security policies in the region for their deaths.

"They murdered our youth in the United Mexican States. An international mafia, strengthened by the stupid militaristic and prohibitionist policy known as the 'war on drugs,' which humanity and Latin America are being forced into," Petro wrote on the US social media company, X.





