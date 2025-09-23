Israel seeks permanent control of Gaza, while ensuring Jewish majority in West Bank, Israel: UN inquiry commission

Israel is seeking permanent control of the Gaza Strip while ensuring a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel said in a new report Tuesday.

The commission found Israeli policies since October 2023 show "clear and consistent" intent to "forcibly transfer Palestinians, expand Israeli Jewish civilian presence and annex the entirety of the West Bank," blocking Palestinian self-determination.

"I am particularly appalled by the Israeli Finance Minister (Bezalel) Smotrich's recently announced plan of annexing 82 percent of the occupied West Bank, and by the approval of a plan cementing the E1 settlement expansion, with Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu asserting that this will ensure there will be no Palestinian State," said Navi Pillay, the commission chair

"Israeli encroachment into the entirety of the West Bank and the dispossession and relocation of multiple Palestinian communities are now explicit goals, which Israeli officials proudly boast about," she stressed, adding that these measures are "abhorrent and must be condemned widely."

The report also accused Israeli authorities of systematically reducing Gaza's territory and resources, saying actions inflicted conditions of life calculated to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

Last week, the commission concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza by committing "four of the five" genocidal acts defined under the 1948 genocide convention: killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to destroy the group, and preventing births.