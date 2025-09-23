Trump to discuss Gaza during 'very important' meeting with regional leaders

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will be discussing the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip with regional leaders during a "very important" multilateral meeting.

"I think Gaza is going to come along. We're going to have a very important meeting. And my next meeting actually is going to be very important with leaders in the region," Trump told reporters as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We're going to talk about Gaza. We're going to see if we can do something about it. We want to stop that. We want to get our hostages back, or their hostages back," he added.

The White House previously said that Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan would be represented at the leader-level meeting, but did not offer additional details.