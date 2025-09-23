Jordan’s king rejects ‘Greater Israel’ at UN General Assembly

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday denounced the "provocative calls" by Israel's government for a so-called Greater Israel.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Abdullah said that such ambitions could only "be realized through the blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors, and there is nothing great about that."

He also warned that "the war in Gaza marks one of the darkest moments in this institution's history."

Israel launched Operation "Gideon Chariots 2" earlier this month, aiming at the complete occupation of Gaza City. Nearly 1 million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, remain trapped under relentless bombardment.

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.