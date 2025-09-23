PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN REITERATES TÜRKIYES AIM FOR LASTING STABILITY IN LIBYA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday reiterated Türkiye's aim for lasting stability in Libya, saying that they will continue to support this end.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Libyan Presidential Council President Mohamed al-Menfi at the Turkish House in New York, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Meeting on the sidelines of the current UN General Assembly, Erdoğan also said they will continue to step up efforts to protect Türkiye and Libya's rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and to enhance bilateral cooperation.