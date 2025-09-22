Russia on Monday denied allegations that its fighter jets had violated the airspace of neighboring Estonia, saying that last Friday's flight of three of its MiG-31 aircraft was done "strictly in accordance with international airspace regulations."

"Our neighbors are now convinced that Russia was to blame for the violation of Estonian airspace. As always, there's no evidence, other than the Russophobic hysteria from Tallinn"-the capital of the small Baltic country—said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's UN ambassador, during a Security Council meeting.

He stressed that the jets flew a planned route from Russia's Republic of Karelia to Kaliningrad—a small Russian exclave between Lithuania and Poland—without deviating from the agreed air corridor.

The Russian Defense Ministry echoed his remarks, saying that "objective monitoring" confirmed that the MiGs did not breach Estonian borders.

The ministry emphasized that the aircraft "did not violate the borders of other states."

Estonia accused Russia on Friday of violating its airspace over three MiG-31 fighter jets allegedly entering its skies without permission. Estonia's Foreign Ministry said the incursion occurred in the area of Vaindloo Island in the Baltic Sea, with the jets remaining in Estonian airspace for nearly 12 minutes.

In response, the ministry summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in Tallinn to deliver a formal protest note. Moscow has denied the alleged incursions, as well as other similar incidents in NATO countries in recent weeks.