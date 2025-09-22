Erdoğan: No one in touch with conscience can remain silent in face of such genocide in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks during a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 22, 2025. (AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday delivered an address at the United Nations' Palestine Summit, denouncing ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza and praising recent international moves toward recognizing Palestinian statehood.

Erdoğan described the situation in the region as a "major humanitarian disaster" that has unfolded over nearly two years, attributing it to the "increasing attacks by the Israeli government." He expressed grave concern over the continued violence in Gaza, calling it a "massacre" and labeling it "genocide."

"No one with a conscience can accept what is happening, nor can they remain silent in the face of such a tragedy," Erdoğan said.

It is necessary now to declare a ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid, and for Israel to withdraw its forces, Erdoğan reiterated.

The Turkish president also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, accusing it of deliberately obstructing the two-state solution and attempting to "make the establishment of a Palestinian state impossible" by forcing Palestinians to leave their land.

Netanyahu's government, though coming from a society once victimized by the Holocaust, now commits genocide against neighbors it has shared land and water with for millennia, he added.

Erdoğan welcomed recent developments from the international community, specifically commending countries — including members of the UN Security Council — that have formally recognized the State of Palestine.

"I congratulate the countries that have decided to recognize the State of Palestine," he said. "These are extremely important and historic decisions. I hope these steps will accelerate the implementation of a just and lasting two-state solution."

He also called on the international community to stop Israel's expanded settlements in the West Bank, attempts to force a fait accompli in East Jerusalem, and efforts to spread instability in the region.

The clear goal of Israel's deepening occupation and annexation policies is to kill the vision of a two-state solution and exile Palestinians, stressed Erdoğan, adding that this can never be allowed.

The summit, convened at the UN headquarters in New York, comes amid growing international pressure for a ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

















