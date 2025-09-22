TRUMP AWARE OF PUTINS NUCLEAR TREATY EXTENSION OFFER: WHITE HOUSE

US President Donald Trump is "aware of" Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to extend a nuclear treaty between the countries for one more year, the White House said Monday.

"The president is aware of this offer extended by President Putin, and I'll let him comment on it later. I think it sounds pretty good, but he wants to make some comments on that himself," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the central quantitative limitations of the New START Treaty for one year after February 5, 2026," when it expires, Putin said, adding that Moscow will later decide on continuing restrictions depending on the situation.

Putin conditioned the proposal on US reciprocal action, saying the measure would only be viable "if the US acts in a similar manner and does not take steps that undermine or violate the existing balance of deterrence potentials."

The Russian leader said his initiative could create an atmosphere "conducive to substantive strategic dialogue" with the US.

The New START Treaty, which entered into force in 2011, limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by Moscow and Washington to a maximum of 1,550 each.

The agreement also limits the number of launchers and nuclear-capable heavy bombers to 800 and creates a mutual inspection and notification regime.

The two countries extended the agreement to February 2026 shortly after then-US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. In February 2023, Putin declared that Moscow would suspend its participation in the treaty.