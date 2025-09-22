North Korean leader Kim claims to have acquired new 'secret weapon'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that Pyongyang has acquired new "secret weapons" as part of its efforts to strengthen its military capabilities, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Monday.

"We've newly acquired secret weapons and achieved feats in the defense science field that will greatly help bolster our military capability," Kim said, without further elaborating on the "secret weapons."

During a speech at the country's Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday, Kim said nuclear weapons are an "indispensable choice" for the country's survival, stressing that denuclearization is impossible.

Kim pointed out that the world is already aware of what the US does after a country surrenders its nuclear weapons and disarms.

"We will never give up our nuclear weapons," he said.

Kim's revelation comes days after a Seoul-based newspaper claimed that the South Korean military has "obtained intelligence suggesting that Russia supplied North Korea with a nuclear reactor for use in nuclear-powered submarines and is currently working to verify the report."

There was no official confirmation or denial from Moscow or Pyongyang about this claim by the Korea JoongAng Daily.

"Russia is believed to have handed over two to three nuclear submarine modules to North Korea in the first half of this year.

"These modules include the reactor, turbine, and cooling system—the core components of a nuclear propulsion unit. This raises the possibility that North Korea received an entire propulsion system, including a functioning reactor," said the report last week.

Kim, the North Korean leader, however, recalled good memories of his three meetings with US President Donald Trump between 2018 and 2019.

He said Pyongyang is open to talks with Washington if it drops its demand for the denuclearization of North Korea.