$100B trade volume target between Türkiye, US 'continues to be our common goal': President Erdoğan

The $100 billion trade volume target between Türkiye and the US "continues to be our common goal," said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday.

Speaking at a Turkish investment conference in New York organized by the Türkiye-US Business Council, Erdoğan said he believes Ankara and Washington will reach a $100 billion trade target with the support of the private sector and new investment initiatives.

Türkiye-US defense industry cooperation must be freed from obstacles and restrictions as soon as possible in line with the spirit of alliance, he said.

"We expect" the momentum in bilateral ties to accelerate by exploring cooperation opportunities in sectors including energy, cyberspace, and space, Erdoğan highlighted.

"We continue to take steps to strengthen a transparent, competitive, secure market environment that will make Türkiye more attractive to investors," he noted.

Türkiye's strong logistics infrastructure, modern ports, and advanced highway and railway networks make it a strategic hub for investors, he added.