MI6 launches dark web portal to recruit spies globally

Britain's foreign intelligence service, MI6, is opening a digital front in espionage with a new dark web portal called Silent Courier, aimed at attracting potential spies to share secrets, particularly from Russia, CNN reported Thursday.

The service will operate via the Tor browser, offering anonymous access to a secure MI6 messaging platform. Instructions for using the system will be posted on MI6's YouTube channel at 2 am ET (0600GMT) Friday.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper described the initiative as "bolstering their efforts with cutting-edge tech so MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK -- in Russia and around the world."

A UK Foreign Office press release cautioned users to take personal safety measures.

"MI6 advises individuals accessing its portal to use trustworthy VPNs and devices not linked to themselves, to mitigate risks which exist in some countries," it said.

The launch coincides with outgoing MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore's valedictory speech in Istanbul, Türkiye, where he will formally unveil the portal.

"Our virtual door is open to you," he will say.

Moore, who has led MI6 for nearly five years, will be succeeded by Blaise Metreweli, the first woman to serve as head of the service.

The launch will be accompanied by a cinematic video echoing classic espionage imagery reminiscent of James Bond, featuring agents navigating forests and deserts and a mock-up of Silent Courier showing a file upload with the phrase "transfer information" in Russian.

MI6 has previously encouraged informants to use Tor, VPNs and new email accounts unlinked to their identities, reflecting growing adoption of digital tools in modern spycraft.



