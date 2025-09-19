ERDOĞAN HAILS TÜRKIYES AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM STEEL DOME AS HISTORIC MILESTONE

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that the Steel Dome air defense system, which comprises 47 vehicles, is a historic milestone in the country's defense industry history.

Speaking at Türkiye's premier aviation, space, and technology event, TEKNOFEST, Erdoğan said: "We have only just begun to write our defense industry history. We will have more proud announcements in the coming period."

Organized under the leadership of the Industry and Technology Ministry and the T3 Foundation, TEKNOFEST, the world's largest technology festival, is welcoming visitors at the Istanbul Atatürk Airport from Sept. 17-21.

Today, Türkiye is writing success stories with its own systems in the air, on land, and at sea, Erdoğan said, adding: "We are the 11th largest country in defense exports. We are among the top three in the world in UAV and combat UAV technologies.

"We are one of 10 countries that produce their own warships, from design to mass production. We are strengthening our power in the skies with our entirely domestically produced aircraft and helicopters, in the blue homeland with unmanned vessels, patrol, marine vehicles, and frigates, and on land with unmanned vehicles, tanks, combat vehicles, radars, and electronic warfare systems."

He added that Türkiye is preparing for breakthroughs not only in the defense industry but also in artificial intelligence (AI).

"Türkiye's social media platform NSosyal was launched. We have also taken our place there. We view NSosyal as a countermeasure against digital monopolization, and we are delighted that it has reached over 1.3 million users."

He said Türkiye acts with the vision of Nuri Killigil Pasha, commander of the Caucasian Islamic Army; the horizon of Nuri Demirag, who said that nations that do not rule the skies will rot in the ground; the sacrifice of Vecihi Hurkus, who said that the only path to national independence is through national production; and the faith of those who spent their lives in the defense industry, like Ozdemir Bayraktar.

Türkiye has gained significant momentum in the defense industry, beginning with its region, and its moves are being discussed all over the world, he said.

He stressed that the country's success despite the embargoes is no coincidence.

- TEKNOFEST

Touching on TEKNOFEST, he said in 2025, 1.2 million competitors applied for TEKNOFEST's 64 different competitions from 96 countries.

TEKNOFEST, becoming an international brand, has hosted around 11 million visitors so far, particularly young people.

He said the event will continue to set records.