News World NATO intercepts three Russian fighter jets over Estonian airspace

NATO intercepts three Russian fighter jets over Estonian airspace

NATO announced Friday that it intercepted Russian jets over Estonian airspace, marking the third such incident on the alliance's eastern flank in just over a week.

DPA WORLD Published September 19,2025 Subscribe

NATO on Friday said it "intercepted" Russian jets over Estonian airspace, in the third incident involving Russian aircraft on the Western military alliance's eastern flank in just over a week.



Three MIG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace early on Friday near the Baltic Sea island of Vaindloo without authorization and remained there for a total of 12 minutes, the Estonian military said.



In a statement on X, NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said "NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft," calling the incursion "yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO's ability to respond."



Tallinn said Italian F-35 fighter jets were in operation.



The Baltic States - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - do not have their own fighter jets. NATO allies therefore take it in turns to secure the countries' airspace.



The details of the interception manoeuvre initially remained unclear. In the event of such violations, fighter jets usually take off, identify the foreign aircraft and escort them out of the airspace.



The incident comes one week after Russian drones were shot down over Poland by Polish and NATO fighter jets. A Russian drone subsequently violated Romanian airspace.



The EU's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said "today's violation of Estonia's airspace by Russian military aircraft is an extremely dangerous provocation."



"This marks the third such violation of EU airspace in days and further escalates tensions in the region," she added in a post on X. "The EU stands in full solidarity with Estonia."



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "Europe stands with Estonia in the face of Russia's latest violation of our airspace."



She called on EU leaders to "swiftly approve" the bloc's 19th sanctions package and promised that the EU will "respond to every provocation with determination while investing in a stronger Eastern flank."



European Council President António Costa added that the bloc will discuss a "collective response" at an informal summit in Copenhagen on October 1.



The Estonian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy over the incident and handed over a note of protest.



"Russia has already violated Estonia's airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. "But today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen."



"Russia's increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure," he added.



Tsahkna called for a rapid increase in political and economic pressure in response to Russia's increasing border violations and growing aggression.



The aircraft did not transmit flight plans, switched off their electronic identification and did not maintain radio contact with Estonian air traffic control.



"Putin is testing the West's resolve," said Kallas. "We must not show weakness."











