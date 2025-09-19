UN Security Council decides not to lift Iran sanctions, but still time to agree delay

 Contact Us
A United Nations Security Council resolution to permanently lift sanctions on Iran failed to pass on Friday. However, Tehran and key European powers still have an eight-day window to negotiate a delay.

Published September 19,2025
The United Nations Security Council on Friday did not adopt a draft resolution to permanently lift sanctions on Iran, but Tehran and key European powers still have eight days to try and agree to a delay.

The 15-member U.N. Security Council was required to vote on the draft resolution on Friday after Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose U.N. sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria voted in favor of the draft text on Friday. Nine members voted against it, while two abstained.