IN RESPONSE TO ISRAELS WAR-CRIMINAL PM NETANYAHU, ERDOĞAN: WE WILL NOT GIVE EVEN A SINGLE PEBBLE FROM JERUSALEM

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended TEKNOFEST at Atatürk Airport. Keynotes from President Erdoğan's speech:

"Today, we are writing new success stories on land, in the air, and at sea with the products and systems we have produced ourselves. We are the 11th largest country in the world in defense exports. We are in the top three globally in UAV and SİHA (armed drone) technology. We are one of the 10 countries that design and mass-produce their own warships and launch them into the sea.

With our UAVs and SİHAs, and our fully domestically produced aircraft and helicopters, we are strengthening our power in the "Sky Homeland." With our landing ships, uncrewed naval vessels, frigates, corvettes, patrol, and mine ships, we are strengthening our power in the "Blue Homeland." On land, with our new-generation uncrewed vehicles, tanks, autonomous armored combat vehicles, and our control, radar, and electronic warfare systems, we are adding to our strength. Most recently, on August 27, we passed another historic threshold by adding the Steel Dome, consisting of a total of 47 vehicles, to our inventory. All of these are just the beginning. We have just started writing our defense industry epic. God willing, we will have more pride-filled good news in the coming period.

We are preparing for new breakthroughs not only in the defense industry but also in artificial intelligence technologies. Türkiye's social media platform NSosyal has gone live. We have taken our place there. It is extremely gratifying that NSosyal, which we see as a protest against digital monopolization, has reached over 1.3 million users. How far we've come! If a Turk does it, they do it well. In a time when disinformation surrounds us, this platform will be a way out for our young people who seek the truth. Young people, are you ready for this?

The reason behind the rantings of the blood merchants about myself and Jerusalem in recent days is that they also know this truth. With its increasing power, Türkiye is now giving hope to the oppressed and fear to the oppressors. You saw it yourselves. The other day, one of them came out and spewed hatred at us because we did not give him the Silvan Inscription, a legacy of our ancestors.



You know who I'm talking about, don't you? Did you get it? If you got it, then there's no problem. Using audacious language about our first qibla, Jerusalem, he is trying to achieve something in his own way. Of course, we are aware of what they are trying to do. To the murderers who have the blood of 65,000 innocent Gazans on their hands, I say this: Jerusalem is the honor, dignity, and glory of all humanity, along with Muslims.

To defend Jerusalem is to defend peace and the shared values of humanity. Every attack on Jerusalem will be met by those who are deeply in love with this blessed city, this praised city. He comes out and shamelessly continues to chase after the inscription. We will not give you that inscription, nor will we give you even a single pebble from Jerusalem. Did Sultan Abdülhamid give it away? Were you able to get it? We are the grandchildren of Sultan Abdülhamid. We are following the same path. As long as this soul is in this body, with the permission of Allah, we will protect the legacy of our ancestors and will never withdraw our hand from Jerusalem.



No matter what insidious calculations the occupiers make, our struggle will continue until an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem is established within the 1967 borders. Lasting peace will come to the holy city where milk and honey flow, just as it did in history. I believe that Allah will grant us the opportunity to see this happen. From here, I once again respectfully greet our Gazan brothers and sisters who, despite all the barbarity they have been subjected to for 23 months, have not left their lands. I ask for God's mercy on our martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."