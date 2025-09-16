News World Spain to withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates

Spain to withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates

Spain's national broadcaster, RTVE, has officially announced it will pull out of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 if Israel remains a participant.

DPA WORLD Published September 16,2025 Subscribe

Spain, one of the five main financial contributors to Eurovision, will not participate in next year's song competition in Vienna if Israel takes part, the Spanish national broadcaster RTVE announced on Tuesday.



Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun had warned last week that Madrid was considering a withdrawal from the event.



Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had also stated that Spain cannot take part in a competition that includes Israel, citing the country's military action in the Gaza Strip.



Broadcasters from Ireland and the Netherlands have also recently threatened a boycott of the beloved musical extravaganza, in which countries primarily from Europe, but also beyond, each submit a song to compete for the title, with performances judged by national juries and public voting.



National broadcasters play a central role in Eurovision, as they are the official representatives of their countries within the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), responsible for selecting their entries, coordinating the live broadcasts and overseeing voting procedures.



Their participation, funding and organizational support are crucial to the contest, making their threats of withdrawal a significant disruption to the event.



Israel's Kan broadcaster said this week that the country intends to participate despite the opposition.











