US state of Utah to seek death penalty for aggravated murder in Charlie Kirk shooting case

The Utah County Health and Justice Building prior to a press conference outlining the charges against Tyler James Robinson, in Provo, Utah, USA, 16 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

Prosecutors in the US state of Utah said Friday that they will seek the death penalty for Tyler James Robinson, 22, who has been charged with the fatal shooting last week of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, a capital offense, and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury. Prosecutors alleged he targeted Kirk for his political views.

Additional charges include obstruction of justice for concealing the rifle and clothing used in the attack, and witness tampering for directing his roommate to delete incriminating messages and remain silent if questioned. He also faces a misdemeanor count for committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Robinson was taken into custody last Thursday in Washington County after relatives alerted law enforcement. A bolt-action rifle and bullet casings with engravings were recovered near the campus of Utah Valley University, where the deadly shooting took place, officials said.

He remains in custody in Utah County Jail.