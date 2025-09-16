UN chief urges world leaders to focus on solutions amid global crises

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders on Tuesday to "get serious-and deliver" as the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) begins in New York next week.

At a news conference at headquarters ahead of the high-level week, Guterres highlighted multiple crises facing the world, including widening geopolitical divides, raging conflicts and climate change.

"We are gathering in turbulent, even uncharted, waters," he said, warning that "international cooperation is straining under pressures unseen in our lifetimes."

Guterres stressed that the week offers a crucial opportunity for "dialogue and mediation," with nearly 150 heads of state and government expected to attend.

"UN week offers every possibility for dialogue and mediation. Every opportunity for forging solutions," he said.

Noting key priorities for the UNGA, he said it included peace in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine and Sudan; a pathway to a just, lasting peace in the Middle East; climate action and responsible technological innovation.

"We launch the Global Dialogue on AI governance to put humanity at the center of technological change with every country at the table," he said.

Guterres also emphasized women's rights, sustainable development financing and strengthening the UN.

"Our times demand more than posturing and promises. They demand that leaders make progress and follow through," he said.

Adding that he would hold more than 150 bilateral meetings next week to press leaders to bridge divides and reduce risks, he said: "People are demanding answers and action. Actions that match the gravity of the challenges our world faces."

The 80th UN General Assembly nears under the theme, "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights," amid global tensions and pressing calls for urgent multilateral solutions.