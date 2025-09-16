Belgium to back all EU sanctions on Israel, premier says

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said his country will support all EU sanctions against Israel in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, describing the measures as a necessary way to put pressure on Tel Aviv.

Speaking in parliament ahead of his upcoming trip to the UN General Assembly, De Wever defended the government's recent agreement on Palestine, calling it "the best possible compromise."

"We decided to put pressure on Israel, so we're going to support every sanction the European Union can propose, every sanction, without discussion. We've even adopted sanctions at the federal level," he was quoted as saying by local media.

The prime minister also emphasized Belgium's limited influence on the broader geopolitical scene. "To say that Belgium is a great power that can really influence the geopolitical scene or resolve problems in the Middle East is lying to people."

De Wever reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution, saying: "I believe that the Palestinians have the right to their own state and to live in peace and coexistence with Israel."

France and several Western countries, including Belgium, the UK, Canada, and Australia, plan to recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 8-23, joining 147 nations that already do.

The Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable, and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.