Israel reports missile attack from Yemen after Hudaydah airstrikes

Israel reported a missile attack from Yemen on Tuesday, shortly after Israeli airstrikes hit Houthi sites in the Red Sea city of Al Hudaydah.

A military statement said a missile from Yemen was intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the attack triggered air-raid sirens in several areas in central Israel, including Jerusalem, Gush Dan, Shfela, Judea, Yarkon, Samaria, and Lachish.

According to the paper, the missile strike forced millions of Israelis to flee to shelters and led to a brief suspension of operations at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, while several planes that were on their way to land kept circling in the air.

The outlet said an Israir flight coming from Basel, a Trade Air flight from Budapest, and an Uzbekistan Airlines flight from Tashkent were forced to wait for instructions until the airspace was reopened.

There was no confirmation from the Houthis of the attack, which came hours after the Israeli army staged a wave of airstrikes on Al Hudaydah port on Tuesday.

The Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, where almost 65,000 people have been killed since October 2023.