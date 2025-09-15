Spanish PM expresses 'deep admiration' for pro-Palestinian protesters at Vuelta

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday reiterated his "deep admiration" for pro-Palestinian protesters who forced the final stage of the Vuelta cycling race to be abandoned over the weekend.

He also said Israel should be barred from international sporting competitions "as long as the barbarism continues" in Gaza, like Russian sport teams were penalised after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Despite sharp criticism from the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP), Sanchez has maintained his stance, as he sought to position himself as a leading European supporter of the Palestinian cause.

"Our position is clear and categorical: as long as barbarity continues, neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any international competition," the Socialist premier said.

Around 100,000 protestors were present for the final stage of the race on Sunday which was due to finish with several loops in Madrid, but was cut short around 60 kilometres before the finish in the Spanish capital.

Protesters were denouncing the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team in one of cycling's major races

The team, owned by Israeli-Canadian property developer Sylvan Adams, is a private outfit and not a state team that has been hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for continuing to compete despite the vehement protests.

On Sunday protesters pushed over barriers and stood in the road where cyclists were due to pass in various places along the route.

After the stage was scrapped, they chanted: "Palestine won this Vuelta".

Police had initially intervened at another point along the route, but ultimately allowed the protesters to occupy the roadway peacefully.

The leader of the main opposition PP party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, wrote on X late on Sunday that "The government has allowed and induced the non-completion of the Vuelta and, in this way, an international embarrassment televised worldwide."

"The head of government is proud of the actions of a few who, in support of Gaza, threw barriers at the national police... Not me. I defend freedom of expression as long as it does not involve violence or public disorder," he added.

The unrest was the culmination of pro-Palestinian protests that disrupted the three-week race on several occasions.

Even before the final day, race organisers had to shorten some stages and demonstrators had caused crashes after bursting onto the course.







