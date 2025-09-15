Canadian premier reiterates intent to recognize Palestine at UN General Assembly

Ahead of this year's UN General Assembly, Canada's premier on Monday reiterated the country's intent to recognize the state of Palestine at the annual gathering.

Prime Minister Mark Carney "reiterated Canada's intent to recognize the State of Palestine in advance of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month-an intention that is predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much-needed reforms, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state," said a statement by Carney's office following a virtual meeting on the Mideast.

During the meeting, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, it said, Carney also "expressed solidarity with Qatar following Israel's strikes in Doha, which violate Qatar's sovereignty and pose a grave risk of escalating conflict throughout the region."

During the meeting, which leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the UK also took part in, the participants agreed that the focus must remain on "advancing peace and security, including reaching a lasting ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas, and scaling up flows of life-saving assistance for Palestinian civilians."

The statement also noted that Carney stressed Canada's "longstanding support for a two-state solution -- an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security."