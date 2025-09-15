Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar warns Israel of consequences of its attacks, calls for countering its efforts to impose new reality on Mideast

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows leaders attending the opening of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit to discuss the Israeli attack on Qatar in Doha, Qatar, 15 September 2025. (IHA photo)

Leaders at an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha warned Monday that Israel's attacks on Qatar had dangerous consequences for the region, urging collective action to counter Israeli attempts to impose a new reality on the Middle East.

The final statement published by Qatar's official news agency QNA condemned the strikes on Doha and voiced full solidarity with Qatar. The summit said Israeli aggression "undermines any chances of achieving peace in the region."

The statement stressed the need to "stand against Israel's plans to impose a new reality in the region," warning that such efforts pose a "direct threat to regional and international security."

Leaders at the summit stressed that "a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East will not be achieved by bypassing the Palestinian cause or ignoring the rights of the Palestinian people, nor through violence or targeting mediators, but through commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions."

They urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to end the Israeli occupation and to set a binding timetable for its conclusion.