Turkish President Erdoğan tells Iraqi premier that anti-terrorism cooperation will continue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani that bilateral cooperation against terrorism will continue and ties will be strengthened in various areas.

Meeting on the sidelines of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League extraordinary summit in Qatar, the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

"During the meeting, President Erdoğan stated that cooperation with Iraq in the fight against terrorism will continue, that efforts are underway to strengthen Türkiye-Iraq relations in various areas-especially energy-and that the Development Road Project aims to enhance ties between the two countries," said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.