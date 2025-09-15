Israel undermined path to peace with 'unprecedented' Qatar attack, UN expert says

Israel's attack on Qatar has "clearly undermined one of the few credible avenues" to prevent further destruction and open a path to peace, a UN human rights expert said on Monday.

"In the Middle East, there is an unraveling pattern of lawlessness by the multiple attacks of Israel against almost all its neighbors and also some of the non-neighboring states, like Iran and Qatar. The recent attack on Qatar was without precedent," said George Katrougalos, special rapporteur on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, during a Geneva press briefing online.

He noted that killing members of negotiation teams "goes against the diplomatic patterns that have been founded.

"By this attack, Israel clearly undermined one of the few credible avenues to prevent further destruction, release the hostages, and open a path to peace," he said.

Katrougalos added that "all these attacks have the explicit or tacit support of the United States. The impunity that these acts entail, the lack of accountability, and the selective application of international law weaken the credibility of the United Nations."

The expert said international law now requires concrete steps, including an arms embargo on Israel, an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, and ensuring that Palestinians alone govern the territory in the future.