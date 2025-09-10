Germany says Russia ‘deliberately directed’ drones toward Poland

Germany on Wednesday accused Russia of deliberately directing armed drones toward Poland as part of its "provocations" and hybrid warfare strategy.

"These drones were deliberately directed along this trajectory," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a parliamentary debate in the Bundestag. "There is absolutely no reason to believe these were navigational errors, course corrections, or anything similar."

The minister called the alleged Russian drone incursions as "provocations," part of Russia's hybrid warfare strategy to test European defense capabilities and destabilize the region.

"To reach Ukraine, these drones didn't have to take this route. According to reports from Poland, they were also apparently equipped with munitions. So something could have happened at any time," Pistorius said.

He also affirmed Berlin's support for Poland's decision to invoke Article 4 of the NATO treaty following Russian drone incursions. "We are cooperating with the Poles and holding consultations," the minister said.

Earlier, Poland's military said it shot down Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine.



