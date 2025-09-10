Qatari Interior Ministry says human remains found at site of Israeli strike on Doha

The Qatari Interior Ministry said Wednesday that human remains were recovered from the site of an Israeli strike that hit a Hamas residential compound in Doha, and efforts are underway to identify the victims.

The ministry noted that efforts are underway to identify two missing individuals through field investigations carried out by specialized teams.

It confirmed the death of Jihad Lubad, director of the office of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, in Tuesday's attack.

It added that "human remains were found at different parts of the site, with Qatar's disaster victim identification unit working to establish the victims' identities with accuracy."

The ministry stressed that it will continue to monitor developments and announce updates through official channels once verified.