Zelensky signs decree imposing sanctions on Russia-linked individuals, firms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday signed decrees imposing new sanctions on dozens of individuals and companies accused of supporting Russia's military-industrial complex, its energy sector, and so-called "shadow fleet" activities.

The measures were enacted through the National Security and Defense Council's decision on "personal special economic and other restrictive measures," according to the presidential decree.

Vladislav Vlasyuk, advisor and commissioner of the president on sanctions policy, told reporters that restrictions were imposed on 37 Russian citizens and 35 companies — 34 Russian and one based in Belarus, a top ally of Russia also bordering Ukraine.

He said the list includes IT firms and their managers providing solutions for Russia's military-industrial complex.

Ukraine has repeatedly expanded its sanctions list since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war, targeting sectors and individuals accused of aiding Moscow's war effort.