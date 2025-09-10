Qatari prime minister says Arab-Islamic summit to be held in Doha to decide 'action' to counter Israeli attack

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani addresses a press conference following Israeli strikes in Doha on September 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Qatari prime minister said Wednesday that a collective regional response is being prepared to counter Israel's attack on Doha, stressing that consultations are underway with Arab and Islamic partners.

"There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN.

He confirmed that Doha will host an Arab-Islamic summit in the coming days to decide on measures against the Israeli assault.

The premier voiced outrage at the strike, declaring: "I have no words to express how enraged we are at such an act, this is state terror," he said. "We are betrayed."

He also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of destroying hopes for hostages in the Gaza Strip that are being held by Hamas, and obstructing cease-fire efforts.

Netanyahu 'just killed any hope for those hostages … He needs to be brought to justice … He's breaking every law-he broke every international law," he said.

The Qatari leader added that his country is "reassessing" its role in any future Gaza ceasefire talks in light of the strike on its capital.