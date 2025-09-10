Spain, Ireland welcome EU move to take further measures against Israel

Smoke rises at the Harmony Tower following an Israeli airstrike in the west of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 10 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

Spain and Ireland on Wednesday welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement of new measures against Israel over its ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on the US social media platform X that Madrid backs the steps, stressing they "are supported by the overwhelmingly majority sentiment of the Spanish people."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also voiced support, describing von der Leyen's proposal to suspend the EU-Israeli Association Agreement as "a very significant development."

"The situation in Gaza is absolutely catastrophic, without any moral justification. The slaughter of innocent civilians, of women and children, starvation of a population... violates all international legal norms," he told reporters.

"I welcome the fact that the European Commission is saying that Europe cannot be paralyzed by inaction in relation to the catastrophe that is Gaza," Martin added.

Earlier Wednesday, during her plenary speech, von der Leyen announced plans to propose a package of measures against Israel, including pausing bilateral support, partially suspending the trade-related Association Agreement, and imposing sanctions on extremist ministers and violent settlers.

Israel has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and pushed much of the territory's population into famine.

Spain and Ireland, along with Norway, formally recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024.