US officially ends temporary protected status for Hondurans, Nicaraguans

The Trump administration's decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals of Honduras and Nicaragua was set to take effect late Monday, ending deportation protections and work permits for at least 76,000 immigrants.

Notices published in the Federal Register said TPS designations for both countries expire at 11.59 p.m. local time on Sept. 8 (0359GMT Tuesday). After that date, beneficiaries will lose protection from removal and authorization to work.

TPS was originally granted to nationals of Honduras and Nicaragua in 1999 following the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

DHS said the two countries no longer meet statutory requirements for the program, noting that conditions in both Honduras and Nicaragua have recovered sufficiently to allow for the safe return of their citizens.

An estimated 72,000 Hondurans and 4,000 Nicaraguans currently hold TPS.





