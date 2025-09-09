Ukrainian official holds talks with US, European partners

Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said Monday that he held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as national security advisors from the UK, Germany, Italy and France focusing on defense support, security guarantees and stronger sanctions against Russia.

Yermak said the video call with European partners followed a Sept. 4 meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, where the coordination of "a clear system of security guarantees for Ukraine" was discussed, adding that "the developments have already been prepared in both the political and military parts."

"Against the backdrop of intensified missile and drone attacks by the Russians on Ukraine, including the first strike during the war on the government building with an Iskander missile, further strengthening of Ukraine's positions in countering Russian aggression is needed," he said on Telegram.

He stressed that this meant "additional support for Ukraine, particularly our air defense, and strengthening sanctions against Russia," adding that "we discussed with partners the next practical steps and measures in these areas."

Yermak also said he informed Rubio about "constant strikes by the Russians, who are attacking our cities, residential buildings, with drones and missiles."

Russian President Vladimir "Putin understands only force, does not want to stop the war, (so) pressure on Russia must continue. A stable peace is our goal, which we must achieve," he added, while thanking US President Donald Trump for his "leadership in striving to end Russia's war against Ukraine" and praising Rubio for "doing a lot to achieve a just peace."

On Sunday, Ukraine's air force reported intercepting 747 of 810 drones and four of 13 missiles fired in separate strikes, while Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on the US social media company X's platform that the government building in Kyiv had been damaged for the first time since the conflict began.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it struck drone facilities, airbases and a logistics site in Kyiv, claiming its objectives were met while denying civilian targets were hit.

Both sides have repeatedly denied targeting civilians during the more than three-and-a-half-year-long war.





