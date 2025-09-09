TRUMP SAYS DECISION TO STRIKE IN QATAR WAS NETANYAHUS ALONE

 Contact Us
Trump says decision to strike in Qatar was Netanyahu's alone

US President Donald Trump denied any role Tuesday in Israel's strikes on Qatar, saying the decision to launch the attacks was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's and not his. "This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 09,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel's decision to strike Qatar was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not by the Republican leader.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that he wants the Gaza war to "END, NOW!"

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Trump wrote on social media.