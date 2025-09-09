KLM to cancel 100 flights on Wednesday after strike announcement

A KLM Embraer E195-E2 aircraft is displayed at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 16, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

KLM, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM, will cancel 100 flights on Wednesday after ground crew announced a two-hour strike, a spokesperson for KLM said on Tuesday, confirming a report by Dutch News Agency ANP.

The cancelled flights will affect 27,000 passengers, the spokesperson added.

European airlines have struggled this summer with the fallout of strikes, causing delays across the continent. Budget carrier Ryanair said it was forced to cancel multiple flights in July tied to French air traffic control strikes.

KLM reached an agreement with some labour unions last week, but ongoing labor disputes on a collective agreement continue as the two unions that were not part of the deal said they would move forward with strike action.

A two-hour strike by ground staff is planned on Wednesday morning, followed by a four-hour strike next Wednesday, September 17, also in the morning.

Flight cancellations can have knock-on effects for the entire flight schedule, causing delays and challenges for the aviation system.



















