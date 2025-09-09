Ankara condemns Israeli attack against Hamas negatiators in Doha

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 09,2025
Subscribe
The Turkish foreign ministry condemned the Israeli attack against the Hamas negotiation delegation in the Qatari capital Doha.
'We stand with Qatar
in the face of this heinous attack
targeting its sovereignty and security. The Israeli attack shows Israel
does not want peace; it wants to continue the war," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
The statement further emphasized: "With this attack, Qatar
, serving as a mediator in the ceasefire negotiations, has now been added to the list of countries targeted by Israel in the region. This constitutes clear evidence of Israel's expansionist policy in the region and its adoption of terrorism as a state policy."
"We stand with Qatar in the face of this heinous attack
that targeted its sovereignty and security," the ministry said.
Türkiye once again calls upon the international community to put pressure on Israel
to halt its ongoing aggression in Palestine and the region, the statement stressed.
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it attempted to assassinate senior Hamas
leaders in Doha, Qatar, amid reports of several explosions in the city. A Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the strike occurred while a delegation
was meeting to discuss a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.