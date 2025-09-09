Ankara condemns Israeli attack against Hamas negatiators in Doha

 Contact Us
Türkiye's foreign ministry has issued a strong condemnation of the recent Israeli attack in Doha. In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry decried the targeting of the Hamas negotiation delegation in the Qatari capital.

Published September 09,2025
'We stand with Qatar in the face of this heinous attack targeting its sovereignty and security. The Israeli attack shows Israel does not want peace; it wants to continue the war," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement further emphasized: "With this attack, Qatar, serving as a mediator in the ceasefire negotiations, has now been added to the list of countries targeted by Israel in the region. This constitutes clear evidence of Israel's expansionist policy in the region and its adoption of terrorism as a state policy."

Türkiye once again calls upon the international community to put pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing aggression in Palestine and the region, the statement stressed.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it attempted to assassinate senior Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, amid reports of several explosions in the city. A Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the strike occurred while a delegation was meeting to discuss a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.