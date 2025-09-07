UKRAINES ZELENSKY, FRANCES MACRON COORDINATE RESPONSE IN WAKE OF RUSSIAN STRIKES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he and French President Emmanuel Macron had discussed steps to coordinate a joint response and strengthen Ukraine's defenses after Russia launched a wave of overnight drone and missile strikes that killed four people and injured more than 44.

"Today, I spoke with Emmanuel and we discussed last night's ruthless Russian air attack," Zelensky said in a statement, adding that they coordinated diplomatic efforts with international partners to ensure an "appropriate response."

He noted that Ukrainian emergency services were still working at the sites hit in the strikes, which damaged residential areas and government buildings.

Macron condemned Russia's actions, saying Moscow had once again targeted civilian areas and Ukraine's seat of government. "Russia, meanwhile, is locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror," he said on X, pledging continued French support.

"By Ukraine's side, we will continue to do everything to ensure that a just and lasting peace prevails," Macron added.

Zelensky said: "Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defenses."

Russia launched a record 818 drones and missiles overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force command, surpassing a previous high of 728 from July.