Turkish president congratulates Turkish Women’s Volleyball Team on World Championship silver medal

Türkiye's President on Sunday congratulated the Turkish National Women's Team for winning the silver medal at the 2025 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Championship.

"I sincerely congratulate our National Women's Volleyball Team, who made our country proud by securing second place at the FIVB Women's World Championship held in Thailand," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"Thank you, Sultans of the Net," he added, using an affectionate nickname for the team, which has thrilled millions of fans with its many victories.

In a closely fought match, the Italian Women's National Volleyball Team on Sunday won their second championship by defeating Türkiye 3-2 in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball World Championship final held in Bangkok.

Türkiye, playing in the final for the first time, captured the silver medal.