Trump, Putin meeting gave Russian leader 'what he wanted’: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized US President Donald Trump's Alaska summit last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that it handed the Russian leader "what he wanted."

"I think that President Trump gave Putin what he wanted," Zelensky said in an ABC television interview which aired Sunday. "He had he wanted ... very much to meet with President Trump."

He expressed disappointment at being excluded from the Aug. 15 meeting, adding: "Putin doesn't want to meet with me, but he wants very much to meet with the president of the United States, to show everybody video and images that he is there."

"I think ... it's a pity that Ukraine was not there," said Zelensky.

ECONOMIC PRESSURE ON RUSSIA



Zelensky endorsed US tariffs on countries continuing business with Russia, calling it "the right idea" and stressing the need for additional pressure on Moscow.

The US has imposed additional tariffs on India, accusing it of supporting Russia via oil purchases.

He criticized some European countries for maintaining energy purchases from Russia, calling this "not fair."

"We have to stop … any kind of energy (exports) from Russia," Zelensky said.

READY FOR 'ANY KIND OF MEETING' WITH PUTIN



On a potential meeting with Putin, Zelensky ruled out traveling to Russia during wartime, proposing instead that Putin come to Kyiv-almost certainly a non-starter for the Russian leader, who has questioned Zelensky's legitimacy as president.

"I can't go to Moscow when my country is under missiles, under attacks each day," said Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president suggested Putin understands this impossibility and makes similar excuses to postpone meetings.

He expressed readiness for "any kind of meeting," whether in bilateral or trilateral formats, but not in Russia.

Zelensky also warned against trusting Putin, saying the Russian leader "play games" with the US.

SECURITY GUARANTEES



Zelensky expressed gratitude for US security commitments made during Washington meetings, saying he hopes America fulfills its guarantee promises.

Asked what victory would mean for Ukraine, he defined it as survival and maintaining independence.

He argued that since Putin's goal is occupation and he has not succeeded, Ukraine wins by preserving its "identity," country, and independence.

Following the Alaska summit, Trump last week set a two-week deadline for Putin and Zelensky to meet for peace negotiations.

"My relationship with all of them is very good. We're going to find out how good it is over the next week or two," Trump said.

Critics of Trump say he frequently sets two-week timeframes to solve problems in the hopes the issue is forgotten, as nothing happens in the time specified.





















