Pope Leo XIV urges peace in Mideast, Ukraine, worldwide

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square during the canonization ceremony of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis, who were proclaimed saints, in the Vatican, 07 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

Pope Leo XIV called for peace in the Holy Land in the Middle East, Ukraine, and other conflict-affected regions during Sunday prayers at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican.

"God does not want war. God wants peace! And God supports those who commit to breaking the spiral of hatred and walking in the path of dialogue," the pontiff said, Vatican News reported.

Following the mass, Leo encouraged everyone to "continue their prayers for the people of the Holy Land, Ukraine, and every part of the world plagued by war."

The pope also addressed world leaders, stressing that "apparent victories achieved through weapons, sowing death and destruction, are in fact defeats, and they never bring peace or security."

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza marked its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed over 64,000 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.