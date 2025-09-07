UN relief chief says window to prevent Gaza famine closing fast

Palestinians shove to receive a hot meal from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Israel-besieged Gaza Strip on September 4, 2025, where the UN has declared famine after nearly two years of war. (AFP Photo)

The UN's humanitarian chief warned Sunday that time is running out to prevent famine from spreading beyond northern Gaza, with only weeks left to avert mass starvation in central and southern areas.

"There is a narrow window-until the end of September-to prevent famine from spreading to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. That window is now closing fast," said Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

Fletcher condemned Israel's latest displacement order in Gaza City, noting it came "two weeks since famine was confirmed in Gaza, and amid a massive military offensive."

He added: "Death, destruction, starvation and displacement of Palestinian civilians are the result of choices that defy international law and ignore the international community."

Calling for immediate action, Fletcher urged: "Let humanitarian aid in-unimpeded and at the scale we can deliver. Protect civilians. Implement the International Court of Justice's provisional measures. Release the hostages. Free arbitrarily detained Palestinians. Ceasefire."

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has confirmed famine in northern Gaza and projected that it will spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

Since the declaration, 109 people — including 23 children — have died of starvation, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza marked its 700th day on Friday. More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.