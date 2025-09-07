News World Tens of thousands rally in Jerusalem demanding end to Gaza war

A massive call to end the war in Gaza echoed through Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in one of the largest demonstrations to date.

DPA WORLD Published September 07,2025

The forum representing families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza called on Netanyahu to immediately send a negotiation team to discuss ending the war and securing the release of all hostages. Hamas reiterated its agreement to a ceasefire proposal put forward by international mediators in the evening.



Three weeks have passed without an Israeli response to Hamas's reply to the mediators, the forum said, and urged Netanyahu's government to accept the current proposal and begin negotiations on a deal for the return of all hostages.



The proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire, during which initially 10 living hostages would be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.



In a separate statement, Hamas said it remained open to "any ideas and proposals" that could lead to a lasting ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, delivery of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners through mediated negotiations.



Netanyahu, however, insists on a comprehensive deal in which all hostages are released at once. Of the 48 hostages still in Gaza, Israeli authorities say 20 are alive.



It remains unclear from Hamas' statement on Saturday whether the group would agree to release all remaining hostages at once.



The prime minister is also pressing for Hamas' surrender and disarmament, and wants Israel to retain security control over Gaza.



According to Israeli broadcaster Kan, the mediating states — the United States, Qatar, and Egypt — are expected to present a new proposal this week for an agreement that would secure the release of all hostages and end the war.













