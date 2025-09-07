Trump says US ready for additional sanctions against Russia in wake of deadly attacks on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he is prepared to implement a new phase with additional sanctions on Russia, speaking in the wake of overnight attacks that killed four people and injured dozens in Ukraine.

Talking to reporters before departing for the US Open tennis final in New York City, Trump answered affirmatively when asked if he was ready to move forward with more sanctions on Russia.

The confirmation comes after Russia launched a record 818 drones and missiles overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force command, surpassing the previous high of 728 from July.

Trump also addressed domestic policy questions, saying that federal intervention in Chicago would not constitute warfare but rather urban cleanup efforts, despite his social media posting on Chicago alluding to a famous Vietnam War movie.

Asked about embattled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who faced tough questioning before a congressional committee last week, Trump described him as "a different kind of a guy" with "a lot of good ideas."