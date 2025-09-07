Israel says ‘seriously considering’ Trump’s latest proposal for Gaza hostage deal

Israel claimed Sunday that it is "seriously considering" a comprehensive ceasefire and hostage swap deal proposed by US President Donald Trump.

"Israel is seriously considering President Trump's proposal," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN and Channel 12, Trump's proposal carries "fundamental changes compared to previous proposals."

The proposal suggests the release of all 48 Israeli hostages, including the deceased, on the first day of the ceasefire, in exchange for thousands of Palestinian detainees, including hundreds with long jail terms, the channel said.

It also requires Israel to stop its offensive to occupy Gaza City and launch immediate negotiations, to be directly led by Trump himself, to end the war.

Trump said on Friday that he is engaged in "very deep" negotiations with the Palestinian group Hamas, which had agreed to the latest proposal of mediators Qatar and Egypt on Aug. 18.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the report.

Hamas has repeatedly declared its readiness to conclude a comprehensive deal with Israel to release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, end the war on Gaza, and withdraw Israeli forces. However,

Netanyahu has rejected such proposals, insisting instead on partial arrangements that allow him to delay and impose new conditions at each stage of negotiations.

Israel has killed nearly 64,400 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.